Two brothers killed in motorcycle-truck collision in Akola

national

The victims were speeding on a road in Akola which was slippery due to an oil spill sometime back

Representational picture

Akola: Two brothers were killed and their cousin was injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Akola district of Maharashtra on Sunday morning, police said. The mishap took place around 7 am when the three victims were going from Medashi village to a hospital in the nearby Patur town, a police official said. The victims were speeding on a road which was slippery due to an oil spill sometime back. They suddenly saw a truck coming from the opposite direction but the two-wheeler rider apparently failed to apply brakes in time, he said.

As a result, the truck collided head-on with the motorcycle, killing two riders on the spot, the official said. The deceased were identified as Sunil Chavan (28) and Manik Chavan (25), he said. Their cousin brother, who was injured in the mishap, was admitted to a government hospital.

Bus, truck collide, catch fire; over 25 injured in Kerala

Kollam: Over 25 people sustained injuries after a state-run KSRTCbus collided with a concrete-mixer truck and caught fire on the national highway near Kottarakkara in the district on Saturday, police said. All the passengers of the bus and the occupants of the truck managed to come out of the vehicles before the fire got spread. They were admitted to four government and private hospitals nearby, police said. Both the vehicles were completely burnt, disrupting movement of traffic in the area for some hours, they said. The timely intervention of the local people and Fire and Rescue Service personnel, who rushed to the spot, helped contained the blaze. The negligence of the truck driver was suspected to be cause for the mishap, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates