Two dead after speeding car hits motorcycle, pedestrians in Uttar Pradesh

Awadhesh Dubey, 55, and his grandson Khushaal, 5, were on the motorcycle when they were hit by the vehicle on Monday night

A speeding car hit a motorcycle here, killing two persons, including a five-year-old boy, police said on Tuesday. Awadhesh Dubey, 55, and his grandson Khushaal, 5, were on the motorcycle when they were hit by the vehicle on Monday night, they said.

While Khushaal died on the spot, Awadhesh got injured in the incident. In a bid to flee the spot, the car driver also hit pedestrians in Chauri area, they said, adding a 42-year-old was injured in the incident.

He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, the police said. Police have arrested the accused driver, they added.

