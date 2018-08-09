Two drug peddlers arrested with 450 grams of heroin worth Rs 4 crore

crime

On August 2, the police received information that an alleged drug peddler Vicky will be delivering a huge consignment near the Jhandewalan temple between 2:15-2:45 pm, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said

Representational picture

Two suspected drug peddlers have been arrested in separate incidents with 450 grams of high grade heroin worth Rs four crore, the police said today. The accused have been identified as Vicky (25) and Nazir (30), they said.

A trap was laid and Vicky was arrested, he said, adding that a packet containing 250 grams heroin was recovered from him. Nazir was arrested on August 5 after the police laid a trap on the road leading to Khajuri Chowk following a tip off, Singla said.

A packet containing 200 grams of heroin was recovered from him, he said. Both Vicky and Nazir used to procure heroin from Bareilly, Singla said. During interrogation, it was learnt that Vicky used to sell illegal liquor before he got into drug peddling to make more money, the police said. Nazir used to repair rickshaws before entering the business, they said.

