Two held for assaulting teen girls in Mangaluru

Two activists of a right wing Hindu outfit were arrested for assaulting two teenage girls for allegedly interacting with Muslim youths here on Tuesday, police said. "We have arrested two men who were assaulting two young students at Pilikula (northeastern part of Mangaluru). The men claim to be members of Hindu organisation Bajrang Dal," Mangaluru Police Commissioner T.R. Suresh told IANS.



The police have registered a First Information Report under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 355 (assault or criminal force with intent to dishonour a person).

"The youngsters studying at a Pre-University (PU) college in Talipady (about 23km south of Mangaluru) are said to have been attacked for meeting their male friends, who are Muslims. We are carrying out an inquiry into the incident," Suresh added.

A video showing four men, with one of them assaulting the students, was shared on social media on Tuesday. The video also shows a policeman trying to stop the men.

