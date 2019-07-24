Two killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

national

The elderly pilgrim apparently lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge near Badkot in Uttarkashi district

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, two persons, including an elderly pilgrim from Gurgaon, were killed and three others injured were injured in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand. The deceased, Bal Chandran, 60, a pilgrim from sector 30 in Gurgaon, Haryana, was killed while returning from Yamunotri in his car after offering prayers at the Himalayan shrine.

The elderly pilgrim apparently lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge near Badkot in Uttarkashi district. His body was recovered with the help of villagers, while his family is being contacted.

In another road accident in Rudraprayag district, the driver of a vehicle was killed and three passengers were injured as the man behind the wheel was overcome by an epileptic fit, the police said. Epilepsy is a disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.

The incident took place near Agastyamuni in Uttarakhand and the vehicle plunged into a river. The injured passengers were admitted to a hospital in Agastyamuni for treatment.

In a similar incident, two people died after a bike rammed into a standing car at Lucknow-Agra expressway in Para police station area. The bikers were declared brought dead at King George's Medical University Trauma Centre. However, their identities are still unknown.

The occupants of the car were unharmed. Dr. Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-charge, KGMU, said, "The police brought two accident victims here who were declared brought dead. Their identities have not been ascertained so far."

"The dead bodies will now be sent to the mortuary for post-mortem", Tiwari further added.

With inputs from PTI

