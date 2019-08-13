Two killed, three injured in wall collapse in Uttar Pradesh

national

The family was fast asleep when the wall collapsed, Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Pandey said

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Mirzapur: Two members of a family, including a minor, were killed and three were reported injured when a wall of the house collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district due to heavy overnight downpour on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred in the wee hours under Jigna police station area in Patehari village, they said. According to the news agency, ANI, the house was old and when the incident took place, the family was fast asleep, Superintendent of Police Avdhesh Pandey said. The deceased have been identified as Israt (5) and Aslam (26) and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

In another incident, a landslide was reported at Dindoshi in Goregaon East in Mumbai. In the shocking incident, four people were reported injured and were taken to Trauma Care Hospital for further treatment. According to the civic authorities, the incident occurred at the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar where a portion of the hill collapsed on some hutments. "There are a couple of slums at the base of the hill. We have evacuated around 50 families around two weeks ago when a similar incident took place," said Chanda Jadhav, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of P South Ward.

With inputs from PTI

