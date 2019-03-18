Two Maharashtra youth playing PUBG mowed down by train in Hingoli

Updated: Mar 18, 2019, 09:54 IST | PTI

They were run over by the Hyderabad-Ajmer train. Their bodies were found late at night by people living in the vicinity," he said

Two Maharashtra youth playing PUBG mowed down by train in Hingoli

Two persons engrossed in playing online game PUBG were knocked down by a train in Hingoli district in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at Khatkali Bypass in Hingoli, over 570 kilometres on Saturday evening, an official said. "Nagesh Gore (24) and Swapnil Annapurne (22) were playing PUBG near the railway tracks. They were run over by the Hyderabad-Ajmer train. Their bodies were found late at night by people living in the vicinity," he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at Hingoli police station, he informed. PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, popularly called PUBG, is an online multi-player game of South Korean origin which experts have said is highly addictive and gives rise to violent behaviour in many of those playing it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

mumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai CST station footover bridge collapse: Death toll rises

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees