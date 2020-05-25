Two members of Karan Johar's household staff test positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Karan Johar has released a statement on his Instagram story and informed that two members of his household staff have been tested positive for Coronavirus. He has said, "I'd like to inform you that two members of our household staff have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building."

He added, "The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us."

He also added, "These are difficult times but by staying in our homes and taking the right precautions, there is no doubt in my mind that we can defeat this virus. Stay home everyone and stay safe." Have a look at the statement right here:

The filmmaker celebrated his 48th birthday today.

