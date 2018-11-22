Two men allegedly kills 19-year-old man over parking issue

crime

Representational Image

Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old man over a parking issue in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said Thursday.

The accused persons, identified as Dinesh alias Mannu (25) and Deepak alias Ravi (28), were arrested at around 11 am from Pankha Road in Janakpuri, they said.

On November 16 at around 3.30 pm, one Jatin and his friend Deepanker were in a market when Mannu along with his friend Deepak came there on a scooter and stopped the vehicle in front of them, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Seju Kuruvilla.

An argument broke out between them after Jatin asked Mannu to park his scooter somewhere else. Mannu and his friend started beating Jatin. On seeing this, Deepanker ran and called Jatin's cousin Varun, who tried to pacify the situation, he said.

Mannu, too, called his brother Ravi and others. They started beating Varun furiously, Kuruvilla said.

Varun became unconscious and was admitted to the Jaipur Golden Hospital. He suffered injuries to his ribs and severe internal bleeding. He died during the treatment, he added.

During interrogation, the two accused persons told police that they did not have any enmity with Varun and it all happened in the heat of the moment, the DCP said.