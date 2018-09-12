Two men arrested for cheating people by swapping ATM cards

crime

Two men were taken into custody for allegedly duping people by swapping their ATM cards and withdrawing cash from their account, said the police on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Nadeem (25) and Javed (28), they said. On September 6, a complaint was filed by the victim that Rs 27,000 was fraudulently withdrawn from his SBI bank account as he went to withdraw cash from an ATM booth in west Nizamuddin, following which a case was registered, police said.

During investigation, CCTV footage of the State Bank of India ATM booth, west Nizamuddin was procured and analysed, they said. On September 9, a raid was carried out at Sangam Vihar in Ghaziabad from where the accused Nadeem was reprimanded and on his instance, his associate Javed was also nabbed.

A recovery amount of 17,000 was also recovered from his possession, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) During interrogation, the accused confessed that to earn quick money, they hatched the conspiracy to cheat people by swapping their ATM cards and later withdrawing money from their accounts.

For this purpose, they used to come from Ghaziabad and target specific ATM booths in regions of Delhi, said the senior police officer. Further investigation is underway, he said.

