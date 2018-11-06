Two minor children drown while taking bath in a pond

national

Both the bodies were fished out from the pond after children raised an alarm, he said adding that Nandan died on the spot while Saurav died during the course of treatment at a private nursing home in Begusarai, he said

Representational picture

Two minor children drowned in a pond while taking bath in Saankh village of Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Nandan Kumar (12) and Saurav Kumar (11), Mufassil police station SHO Lal Mohan Singh said.

Both the bodies were fished out from the pond after children raised an alarm, he said adding that Nandan died on the spot while Saurav died during the course of treatment at a private nursing home in Begusarai, he said.

The incident occurred when both the children had gone to take bath in a pond in Saankh village under jurisdiction of Mufassil police station and slipped into deep waters and met their watery grave, the SHO said adding bodies have been sent to sadar hospital for post mortem. The sadar Circle Officer Utpal Kumar, who reached the spot after getting information, said that Rs 4 lakh each would be given to the next of the kins of the victims' families.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever