Two minor girls drown in river, bodies recovered after two-hour search operation

national

Tade's mother was washing clothes at the time of the mishap, police said. The bodies of the girls were fished out after a two-hour search. A case of accidental death was registered by the police, a police official said

Representational picture

Two minor girls drowned yesterday in a river in Maharashtra's Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai, the police said. Matiya Patel (9) and Tayiba Tade (7) fell into the river while playing in Kalamb village in Karjat taluka of the district, around 100 kms from here, according to police.

Tade's mother was washing clothes at the time of the mishap, police said. The bodies of the girls were fished out after a two-hour search. A case of accidental death was registered by the police, a police official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever