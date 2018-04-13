Two plays to catch in Mumbai on April 15

Can a possessive individual who falls for a free-spirited girl accept her philosophy of life when they start living together?

Scripted in Delhi

Can a possessive individual who falls for a free-spirited girl accept her philosophy of life when they start living together? The play, Chidiya aur Chand, by Delhi based theatre group Prism Theatre, which provides a platform for independent artistes, attempts to answer the question. Written by Vikas Bahari, the plot began to take shape when the young playwright read Manav Kaul's short story, Sapna. The production is coming to Mumbai with another of Bahari's plays, Khidki, which is about a burnt-up writer's struggle to find a story.

On: April 15, 6 pm and 8 pm

At: Overact, The Alternative Theatre Space, Versova, Andheri West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 250

Inside a terrorist's mind

What led a man to meticulously plan the cold-blooded murder of 168 people in the terror attacks that came to be called 26/11? David Coleman Headley is a one-man show written, directed and performed by Jeff Goldberg that is set inside an American federal prison, where Headley has been sentenced to serve 35 years. The story is that of a lost boy torn between his American mother and Pakistani father, his eventful life and the junctures at which he made all the wrong decisions.

From: Today to April 15, 8 pm

At: The Jeff Goldberg Studio, 4th floor, Links Building, Khar West.

Log on to: bookmyshow.com

Entry: Rs 250

