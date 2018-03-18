Two RPF constables suspended in UP over theft from parcel van of Punjab Mail

Two RPF constables have been suspended after theft from the parcel van of Punjab Mail, officials said on Sunday





Two RPF constables have been suspended after theft from the parcel van of Punjab Mail, officials said on Sunday. The theft took place on Friday. "The Punjab Mail, which was going to Amritsar from Howrah, was standing (due to signal) at a crossing near Shahjahanpur on Friday. During this, thieves stole some items from the parcel van, and hid them in agriculture fields," Senior RPF official Ramesh Chandra Joshi said.

He said the incident came to light only after the train reached Shahjahanpur station. The stolen items were later recovered from the fields, Joshi said, adding that two constables - Satyaveer Singh and Devdutt Pandey - have been suspended after the incident. The case is being investigated, he said.

