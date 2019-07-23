Two students held for kidnapping, thrashing junior in Thane

crime

The main accused, Sonu Singh, 19, was angry with the boy over his friendship with a girl, who was earlier the former's friend but broke up with him sometime back

Thane: Two students of a Thane college were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly kidnapping a junior and beating him. Along with four friends, the two accused forcefully took the 16-year-old boy to an isolated place in an auto-rickshaw in Badlapur on Monday night and thrashed him.

An official at Badlapur police station said, that the main accused, Sonu Singh (19), was angry with the boy over his friendship with a girl, who was earlier the former's friend but broke up with him sometime back. Based on a complaint filed by the boy, the police arrested Singh and one of his friends, the official said, adding that a search was on for the other accused.

Offences were registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and those pertaining to unlawful assembly and rioting, he said.

