Two suspected ISJK terrorists arrested near Red Fort, says Police

Two suspected terrorists, affiliated to the Islamic State in Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) organisation, were arrested near the Red Fort by the Delhi Police's Special Cell, the police said yesterday.

The duo, from Shopian in Kashmir, were identified as Parvez, 24, and Jamshid, 19. They were arrested from the Jama Masjid bus stop near Red Fort, said P S Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Two .32 pistols and four cellphones were seized from the two, who were working on the instructions of Omar Ibn Nazir and Adil Thokar, he added, explaining that they had no plans to carry out terror activities in the national capital and were using Delhi only as a transit point.

Attack on forces

Suspected militants yesterday hurled a grenade on security forces in Srinagar, the police said, adding, no loss of life was reported.

