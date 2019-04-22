Two techies arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the IAF

crime

Both had done Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) from Rajgarh near Churu in Rajasthan, police said

Two techies were arrested for allegedly duping around 400 people on the pretext of providing jobs in the Indian Air Force (IAF), police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mahender Singh (30) and Vikash Swami (28). They had allegedly duped people by creating a fake website.

"A complaint was received from the IAF that unknown people had created a fake website of the department 'www.airforce.onlinerectt.in' and were displaying advertisements for recruitment in the Air Force. "The alleged website had similar pages and images as available on IAF's official website," said Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

During the investigation, details of the website were collected and bank account linked with the payment gateway was also analysed which led to the identification of the accused.

The accused were then arrested, the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that in order to make easy money, they hatched a conspiracy to cheat unsuspecting people online in the name of recruitment them to the IAF, Roy said.

The accused used to demand small amounts so that the victims would not become suspicious and complain to the police. The money was also deposited through online payment channels instead of directly into bank accounts, police said, adding the accused had cheated more than 400 people.

