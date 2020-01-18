Two-year-old girl slips, falls into bucket of hot water, dies

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

A two-year-old girl died on Thursday after she slipped and fell into a bucket of hot water at her home in Chennai. She was battling for her life for 10 days and succumbed to her injuries, a Times of India report read.

On January 7, M Shivani Shree was playing at home when she fell into the bucket her mother had kept outside the bathroom. Her mother Janani was busy in the kitchen and father Manikandan was at work. Their four-year-old son had gone to play with friends in the neighbourhood when Shivani slipped and fell into the bucket. Janani heard her cries and rushed to the bathroom.

She took Shivani to a private hospital and as she had suffered severe burns, she was shifted to Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) for burns.

Around 10.30pm on Thursday, the child succumbed to her injuries and the body was handed over to the parents on Friday. The Sathangadu police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

