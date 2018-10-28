Two years after jumping furlough, man arrested in rape case

crime

A case was registered at Defence Colony Police Station against the accused, where his daughter alleged that he had sexually assaulted the prosecutrix, Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said

Representational picture

A man, convicted in a rape case, was arrested on Saturday, two years after he allegedly jumped furlough, police said. A case was registered at Defence Colony Police Station against the accused, where his daughter alleged that he had sexually assaulted the prosecutrix, Ram Gopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

Later, the accused was arrested and after the trial he was sentenced life imprisonment by a trial court on April 29, 2010. However, the High Court reduced the sentence period from life imprisonment to 10 years, Naik said. While accused was undergoing the sentence, he was granted furlough for two weeks and was released on June 25, 2016. The convict did not surrender after completing the furlough, the DCP added.

On Friday, police received information on the convict and he was arrested by a Crime Branch team near Safdarjung Hospital, he said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the convict had been hiding at different places in Delhi and adjoining states and was dealing in scrap material, he added.

