Typewriter, Netflix's upcoming mystery series to premiere on July 19
After launching a bunch of impeccable titles, Netflix, the world's leading entertainment service is all set to make a spectacular edition to its diverse slate of Indian original content and appear on your streaming services from the 19th July 2019.
A story about four wannabe ghost-hunters and their journey in unveiling the mystery of Bardez Villa will soon hit your screen's, giving you a nerve-wracking experience.
Enjoy this spine-chilling series with a stellar cast - Paulami Ghosh, Samir Kochar, and Purab Kohli in lead roles, and the incredible ghost hunters - Arna Sharma as Sam, Aaryansh Malviya as Nick, Milkail Gandhi as Gablu, and Palash Kamble as Bunty.
Till then view the teaser here:
