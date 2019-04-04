UAE honours Narendra Modi with Zayed Medal

international

Narendra Modi was honoured with the prestigious Zayed Medal, the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states by the President of UAE.

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the prestigious Zayed Medal for giving a "big boost' to bilateral strategic ties by UAE. Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE conferred Narendra Modi with the award which is considered the highest decoration awarded to kings, presidents and heads of states.

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed Bin Zayed took to share this news on his Twitter account where he tweeted"We have historical and comprehensive strategic ties with India, reinforced by the pivotal role of my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who gave these relations a big boost. In appreciation of his efforts, the UAE President grants him the Zayed Medal."

The award comes in appreciation of Modi's role in consolidating the long-standing friendship and joint strategic cooperation between the two countries, the Khaleej Times reported.

