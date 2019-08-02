UAPA Amendment bill passed in Rajya Sabha

national

The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on July 24, Rajya Sabha approved it by voice vote on Friday

This picture has been used for representational purposes only.

The Parliament approved the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which will empower the government to declare individuals as terrorists and seize their properties. The Lok Sabha had passed the bill on July 24, Rajya Sabha approved it by voice vote on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha had rejected the opposition sponsored motion to send the amendment to a select committee with 104 votes against it and 85 in favour.

Home Minister Amit Shah replied to a debate on the amendment and said that four-level scrutiny has been provided in the amendment and that it will not violate any human rights. He added that declaring individuals as terrorists is necessary because they go to different organisations when an institution is banned.

He said that individuals can be declared terrorists if they participate in any acts of terrorism or promote/prepare for it.

Shah sought the support of all parties to support stringent laws against terrorism. He also responded to the concerns of the opposition who had termed it as 'draconian' and said that no one's human rights will be violated as four-stage scrutiny with provision for appeal has been prescribed when an individual is to be declared a terrorist.

He also elaborated on the track record of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and said that a charge sheet has been filed in 204 cases out of 278 terror cases which have been registered. While judgements have come in for 54 cases, a conviction has been in 48.

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies