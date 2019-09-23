Uber announces 24x7 safety helpline

Keeping safety at heart, Uber, the world’s largest on-demand ride-sharing company, has now announced the launch of a 24x7 safety helpline in India. This is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.



The new safety line will provide riders with the option to get in touch with Uber's safety team should they have an urgent, non-emergency issue, during a trip such as reporting a co-passenger's misbehaviour, a dispute with a driver or a break-down, while on a trip. At the tap of a button, riders can immediately connect with Uber's response team in English and Hindi where trained representatives of the Safety Incident Response Team will be available 24x7.



The 24x7 safety helpline support is not a replacement for 100 but it is a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support.



Commenting on the launch, Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia said, "At Uber, we are constantly evaluating how to raise safety standards by integrating feedback we receive from riders on how they would like to communicate with us. Based on this, we are excited to launch the 24x7 safety helpline today. All our riders will now be able to access this helpline, any time of the day or night, should they need urgent assistance during their trip. We want to ensure safety is built into the services we offer to all our riders and this additional level of security reiterates our commitment to building the best safety standards across India."



How this works: The safety helpline number is available under the safety toolkit banner hosted within the Uber app. To reach the safety tool kit, riders can tap the shield icon.

Rider taps the shield icon to report a non-emergency safety incident, during a trip

Rider taps the safety helpline icon, hosted within the safety tool kit

Rider swipes to speak to an Uber representative

The safety helpline is the latest in a series of initiatives Uber has launched recently such as a safety toolkit for riders and drivers; call anonymisation to protect the privacy of riders; comprehensive background checks of drivers and updated community guidelines, which outline the behaviour expected of riders and drivers on the app to foster mutual respect.

To ensure seamless post-trip assistance, Uber has a 24/7 safety response team for riders and drivers along with a dedicated law enforcement response team for assisting police with any information they might need.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates