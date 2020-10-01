Uber partners with Helpage India, will provide 1,000 free rides a month to elderly

Uber on Wednesday announced a partnership with Helpage India, an NGO dedicated to serving the elderly, for providing 1,000 free rides a month across Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata and Lucknow.

Uber will provide free rides from October to December 2020, while ensuring maximum safety for the underprivileged elderly so that they can access healthcare and other relief measures.

The announcement also raises awareness for and supports the International Day of Older Persons (IDOP), observed on October 1. This year the IDOP will draw attention to the higher risks confronted by the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic and address their special needs.

Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia, said, “To ensure that they are safe and healthy during these challenging times, we will increase awareness about their special needs and continue to support projects that improve the lives of those who have nurtured and supported millions of Indians.”

Rohit Prasad, CEO of HelpAge India, said, “HelpAge India's National Elder Helpline team across several cities is reaching out to the elderly in times of emergency and responding to the needs of the destitute elders. Access to mobility has been a big challenge in providing timely response and at such a time, this partnership with Uber will enable us to provide timely support to the needy elders as well as our workers and volunteers.”

