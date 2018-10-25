Udaan Sapnon Ki actor Helen Fonseca accused co-star Sai Ballal of sexual harassment

television

Helen Fonseca recounts how Udaan Sapnon Ki makers, CINTAA didn't act upon her sexual misconduct allegations against co-star Sai Ballal

While some survivors have felt empowered with the ongoing #MeToo movement, television actor Helen Fonseca rues her 2015 allegations are yet to meet their conclusive end. The Udaan Sapnon Ki actor had accused co-star Sai Ballal of sexually harassing her and sending her objectionable videos and texts.

Tired of his advances, Fonseca says she turned to executive producer Gurudev Bhalla's wife for help, who then directed her to Bhalla. "Gurudev could have spoken to both of us, but he simply messaged, 'You are adults. If you want to pursue this, talk to the governing bodies.' After this, they [the makers] would give me a call time by evening. I would keep waiting, and then be told later in the night, 'Sorry, we are not shooting with you today.' This went on for four days. Then they started playing dirty with me and started working toward ousting me from the show. They gave my role to another actor. When I questioned it, I was insulted by Bharat Chouksey [creative head] and production head Abhishek Agarwal in front of the cast and crew."

Simultaneously, Fonseca reached out to Cine & TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA), which was then headed by Gajendra Chauhan. "I called up CINTAA from the shoot who told me to simply complete my portion. I had expected them to intervene," says Fonseca, who then walked out of the show. "After my exit, they continued with Sai for one-and-a-half years."

The actor had filed a police complaint against Ballal in July, 2015. "It was a non-bailable offence but he got bail that very day."

She has made several rounds of the court but to no avail. "The matter is only being dragged. All I want to know is when will I get justice. I had faith in CINTAA. But it's sad that no one even bothered to conduct a meeting. I wrote a letter to the Supreme Court [in August 2017]. I had faith in CINTAA, and my director and producer, I thought they would help me get justice. But it's sad that no one [from CINTAA] even bothered to call us for a meeting."

