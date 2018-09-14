Uday Chopra: India should legalise marijuana

bollywood

On Thursday, 45-year-old actor Uday Chopra took to his Twitter handle to speak about legalising marijuana in India

Uday Chopra. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/udayc

Actor Uday Chopra, best-known for his roles in Dhoom franchise, says that India should legalise marijuana. The actor makes in-point to support this statement. He says that legalising marijuana can be be a huge revenue source and has medical benefits.

Talking about it on social media, Uday tweeted, "I feel India should legalize marijuana. Firstly, It's part of our culture. Secondly, I think if legalised and taxed it can be a huge revenue source. Not to mention it will remove the criminal element associated with it. Plus and most importantly it has a lot of medical benefits! [sic]"

Uday, who is the son of late veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra, said he does not use it but finds legalising it is a "wise move". "And no I do not use it. I just really think it is a wise move, given our history with the plant," he added.

The 45-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2000 in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, Mohabbatein and was later seen in films like Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Dhoom, Neal n Nikki and Pyaar Impossible.

Uday was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the Dhoom franchise.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS