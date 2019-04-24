Uddhav Thackeray: People like Rahul Gandhi should not get to contest

national

Slamming Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his party's poll promise to scrap sedition law, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said such persons should not be allowed to contest elections.

Addressing a public rally in Kalyan for party candidate Shrikant Shinde, Thackeray said the Opposition was interested only in ousting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a Hindutva organisation. "The previous government was only known for corruption.

This government is only known for development... The manifestos of both the parties (Congress and BJP) should be examined," he said. Thackeray noted while Modi warned Pakistan that India's nuclear weapons are not kept for Diwali, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the neighbouring nation's arsenal was not for Eid either.

"And Rahul Gandhi says he will not abolish Article 370..I want to tell Congress and NCP leaders that this country is yours as well," he said. He added that Congress and NCP leaders should understand the difference between what is beneficial and what is harmful for the nation.

"Whoever engages in anti-national activities, he/she won't be forgiven. They will be hanged until death," he said. He also appealed voters to not get fooled by Gandhi's poll promise of 'minimum income guarantee' scheme.

"Swati Mahadik's husband was martyred. However, she said she will put her children in the Army as well. When whole families were sacrificing their lives, why does Rahul Gandhi want to repeal the law of sedition. Those who say this law will be repealed should not be allowed to contest polls," Thackeray said.

