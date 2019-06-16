Uddhav Thackeray reaches Ayodhya, to offer prayers along with party MPs

national

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Durga Bhosle-Shinde

Ayodhya: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached Ayodhya on Sunday to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party. Thackeray, who reached this morning along with his son Aditya, will first meet party MPs, who are here since Saturday evening, and then pay obeisance at the makeshift temple.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/0J5qzvZhHT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2019

Party leader Sanjay Raut had said on Saturday that Thackeray is fulfilling the promise he made in November that he would visit again after elections. Maharashtra will be going to polls later this year and the visit is being seen as an attempt by the Shive Sena to put pressure on ally BJP on the Ram Temple issue. But Sena has maintained that Thackeray's visit should not be seen through the electoral lens.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves after offering prayer at Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. His son Aditya Thackeray, & Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also present. pic.twitter.com/xxyO7u42zR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 16, 2019

UP Chief Minister Adityanath visited Ayodhya last Friday to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla (or infant Ram) temple. His visit, the first after the Lok Sabha election results, was apparently aimed at reiterating support for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site. The title suit over the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site is being heard by the Supreme Court.

