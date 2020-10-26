Uddhav Thackeray slams Narendra Modi: Your Hindutva is about banging plates and ringing bells

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the Modi government's failure in addressing the bad state of the economy would invite anarchy in the country. He advised the BJP to take care of its government in the Centre instead of making efforts to destabilise others like him, and stop reducing the country to a mere vote-bank and start treating it as a place where human beings live.

"If you continue to do this (whatever the BJP is doing currently), then, the people will say that they want any other party but definitely not you to run the country," he told the ex-partner while speaking at the Shiv Sena's annual Dussehra virtual rally on Sunday.

Thackeray attacked the PM and his government, the state governor, party's state leadership and the party's supporters.

'Learn Hindutva from RSS'

He said the BJP's idea of Hindutva differed from the one the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has envisaged while speaking earlier in the day in Nagpur. He said the Sena and Bhagwat's ideas were similar in approach and understanding of Hindutva.

"Likewise Bhagwat and RSS, we also don't have our Hindutva attached with puja and temples. If the people have brains under their caps they should understand the RSS chief's message before writing to us," he said without naming governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who in a letter seeking reopening of the temples asked Thackeray if he had turned secular.

"There is an egotistical King and his puppets everywhere. But I tell you that no puppet will be allowed a footing here where only Marathis will rule and thwart any attempt to separate Mumbai from the state. Your Hindutva is about banging the plates and ringing bells to beat Coronavirus. Will you tell us to do money tricks and somersault tomorrow?" said Thackeray.

'PM should admit GST failure'

"You pull down the government during the pandemic. You encourage crowds in Bihar. We could have gathered people at the Shivaji Park on Sunday, but we followed the COVID-19 rules. You have offered Bihar free Coronavirus vaccine. Where will that money come from? You haven't given us the GST dues of R38,000 crore yet. You come out with financial plans that aren't feasible," he added.

'Country is not BJP's alone'

Assuring a fitting reply to the efforts of destabilising his government, Thackeray said the BJP should also work for the country and not limit itself to the party politics. He said the BJP's 'Masti' (arrogance) was taking it down. "Yes, there was a chance of it ruling from the J&K to down South, but the BJP has now lost the opportunity," said the CM.

Thackeray slammed actor Kangana Ranaut for calling Mumbai Pakistan occupied Kashmir and defaming the city police. "It's like insulting Modi. It's Modi's failure because he had promised to act to bring PoK under Inda's control," he said, adding, "There are people who come to Mumbai because they don't get to eat at home. They work here and earn here, but betray the very same city and the state. Someone commits suicide and becomes the son of Bihar. The people who cry for him made malicious allegations against the state and Aaditya…," he said.

The CM cautioned to be alert against the anti-Maharashtra designs. "Remember no one can take Mumbai away from us. One who tries it will be cut into pieces."

