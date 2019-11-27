Udta Punjab actor Suhail Nayyar gears up for his Hollywood release Hotel Mumbai in India

Actor Suhail Nayyar who made a mark with his powerful performance in Udta Punjab is all geared up for his next big release in Hollywood- Hotel Mumbai. The film had a world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, 2018 and received positive reviews for its portrayal of the gruesome terrorist attack at Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba, Mumbai in 2008.

Talking about his role, Suhail said, "This is one of the most difficult characters I have ever played. The amount of blood and sweat that has gone into creating 'Abdullah' is immeasurable. Playing him on screen was constantly challenging given the levels of aggression, the belief, the Pakistani Punjabi dialect."

"I had to play a character that defies every moral fabric that I stand for or any average common person can fathom. To understand the psyche of a terrorist is beyond a commonplace experience- it is almost alien to us. It is a role that I will forever hold dear to my heart owing to the amazing people I worked with and the importance of the film in itself."

He added, "Hotel Mumbai has an immersive real-life subject and I'm sure the audiences will get to see a story about the real-life heroes- the staff and workers. This is a story that needed to be told and I am exceptionally proud to be a part, albeit small of it. I've had a brilliant experience working with the entire cast and crew and I'm glad the movie that's done so well internationally will now be available for the Indian audience," said Suhail Nayyar.

Directed by Anthony Maras and co-written by Maras and John Collee, Hotel Mumbai is an Indo- American- Australian production which will release in India on the 29th November 2019. It is a survival drama hinged âÂªon 26/11âÂ¬ terrorist attack in Mumbai at Taj Mahal Hotel capturing the harrowing experiences of the hostages, their emotional journey and finally a Human triumph.

The actor has a few projects lined up ahead and has begun with the shooting schedule of his next. Wishing the young talented actor good luck.

