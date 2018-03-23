UEFA punishes Paris St Germain for crowd trouble

UEFA, the governing body for European football, ordered the closure of the northern stands of PSG's stadium in their next European match and imposed a fine of 43,000 euros



The UEFA's disciplinary body has sanctioned and fined France's Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club for incidents that took place during the Champions League game on March 6.

UEFA, the governing body for European football, ordered the closure of the northern stands of PSG's stadium in their next European match and imposed a fine of 43,000 euros (about $53,000) on the club on Thursday, reports Efe news agency.

The body had opened disciplinary proceedings against PSG due to the behaviour of fans in the stands at the Parc des Princes Stadium during a Champions League round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.

The club violated several regulations by failing to stop fans from setting off flares and flashing laser pointers during the match and by not keeping the stairways clear, UEFA said. The body had previously fined PSG 40,000 euros (about $50,000) after their fans lit flares during a Champions League group stage match against Bayern Munich.

