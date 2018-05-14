Uganda beat Cameroon in 2019 U20 Afcon qualifier

Uganda beat Cameroon 1-0 in the first leg of the second round in the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier here



Uganda beat Cameroon 1-0 in the first leg of the second round in the 2019 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier here. The hosts scored the lone goal through Steven Mukwala who capitalised on a well taken Geoffrey Wasswa throw after 44 minutes on Saturday. Mukwala made no mistake in beating Cameroon's goalkeeper Christopher Assimba Atangana from close range, reports Xinhua news agency.

Early in the game, Cameroon's skipper Ignatius Kpene Ganago who plies his trade with the French team of League 1, OGC Nice, had two shots miss the target. In the second half, Uganda's Abubaker Kasule was booked for a foul on Ibrahim Abba. Cameroon continued to play a highly passing and defensive game, but still failed to break the Ugandan defenders.

