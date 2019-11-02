Ujda Chaman Movie Review: Such balderdash

Ujda Chaman

U/A: Drama

Director: Abhishek Pathak

Cast: Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo

Rating:

This is a film about lost hair that eventually makes you want to tear your own off at some point. Not saying this because this is the worst shit you'll ever come across. Of course not.



But it's just the way the filmmakers treat balding to be — a terribly uncommon disease, where you stand out so badly in the real world, that even a lecturer/professor in a college gets taunted by kids all day long, khule aam, in class, from front to back.

Really? Think majority of my male teachers (in school/college) may have well been bald. Who frickin' cares? Can't even remember. Guess it matters that the lead guy here is 30, with a massive bald patch, that has a direct consequence to his love-life. He remains virgin as a result — no woman will ever come close to him, let alone date.

Watch the trailer of Sunny Singh, Maanvi Gagroo-starrer Ujda Chaman here:

Accha? That said, this boy is already named Chaman (sorry but I don't know what's worse). His core obsession, as with his family's, is to get married off. All other possibilities of him getting his hair back have been struck off —because hair transplant can lead to death.

Wow! What he suffers from, namely 'Incel' (Involuntary celibacy) isn't particularly different from what Joaquin Phoenix's character does in Joker. Why am I making this insane comparison? Just feel like it! The film itself is an official remake of the Kannada movie, Ondu Motteya Kathe (2017). Haven't seen that film. Have no intentions of after this anyway.

