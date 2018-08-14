Umar Khalid escapes unhurt as man tries to shoot him

national

As confusion persisted over what had actually happened, Ajay Chaudhury, joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range, said police was investigating whether shots were fired or not

People gather near the pistol used in the incident. Pic/PTI

A gunshot rang out at Constitution Club in the area near Parliament when an unidentified man targeted JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who escaped unhurt, eyewitnesses said. The attacker dropped the weapon and fled, police said. Police sources said they had seized the weapon.

As confusion persisted over what had actually happened, Ajay Chaudhury, joint commissioner of police, New Delhi range, said police was investigating whether shots were fired or not.

Giving his version of what had happened, Khalid said "I was returning after having tea. One person came from behind, pushed me down and tried to fire at me. I ran for my life. He fled from there."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever