Umpiring blooper: Batsman dismissed on 7th ball of the over

Perth Scorchers batsman Michael Klinger was caught out on the seventh ball of the over against Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League

Perth Scorchers' batsman Michael Klinger was dismissed off the 7th ball of an over in the Big Bash League match against Sydney Sixers.

The Perth Scorchers opener Michael Klinger was caught at third man by Steven O'Keefe off the bowling of Ben Dwarshuis.

After taking the catch low down, the fielder gestured to the umpires to suggest he wasn’t sure if he had taken a legal catch.

The officials reviewed the catch and ruled that it was a fair one but no one picked understood that Dwarshuis had already bowled six deliveries in the over.

Shortly after, television coverage showed that the bowler had indeed bowled seven deliveries in the over.

Cricket fans on Twitter caught on to the controversy and reacted to it:

Michael Klinger dismissed off the seventh ball of the over in the Scorchers v Sixers BBL match at Optus Stadium last night ... and I thought it was only me who had trouble counting to six when umpiring my 13yo son’s games ð³ — Glenn Mitchell (@MitchellGlenn) January 13, 2019

Dismissals of Michael Klinger in @BBL games broken down by stage of over

1st ball: 9 times

2nd ball: 12 times

3rd ball: 11 times

4th ball: 6 times

5th ball: 12 times

6th ball 11 times

7th ball: ONCE



@ScorchersBBL @SixersBBL #BBL08 — Swamp (@sirswampthing) January 13, 2019

