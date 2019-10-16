Mumbai: Unable to find missing 17-year-old, dad jumps in front of train, dies

A 40-year-old man committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Sunday, after he was unable to trace his missing daughter.

The deceased, Pancharam Rithadia, mentioned in a suicide note that the Nehru Nagar police did not listen to his grievances and he also listed the names of five people allegedly linked to his daughter's disappearance, saying they were harassing him, a Times of India report read. On Tuesday, the government railway police (RPF) registered a case of abetment against the five, the report added.

On April 25, Rithadia registered a missing person's complaint at the Nehru Nagar police station after his 17-year-old daughter went missing. He lived in Chembur’s Thakar Bapa Colony with his wife and children. According to the SC guidelines, as the girl is a minor, it was converted into a case of abduction.

Rithadia’s family alleged that Bhagchand Fulwaria was responsible for his daughter’s disappearance, as he had had told his wife that four associates of Fulwaria had been harassing him.

Police said on Sunday, he left home on the pretext of recharging his phone and in the evening, around 8.30pm, when his son, Sunil, got in touch with him, Rithadia told him he was going to commit suicide, after which Sunil rushed to Tilak Nagar station, the report said.

The GRP moved Rithadia to Sion Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. “A suicide note was found in his pocket and Sunil identified the handwriting to be his father’s,” said senior inspector Rajendra Pal.

