Unable to repay debt, man poisons wife, two kids then kills himself

Hyderabad: Unable to repay a loan of Rs 22 lakh, a 36-year-old software engineer with IBM, killed his wife and two children and then committed suicide at his home in Hyderabad.

According to the police, the four died at their home on Monday, but the relatives got to know only on Monday. LB Nagar police identified the dead as K Pradeep Kumar, wife Swathi, 28, and their children Kalyan Krishna, 6, and Jaya Krishna (18 months), a Times of India report read. The police said Pradeep first poisoned his wife and kids and then killed himself a few hours later.

Pradeep left a suicide note in a diary and said he made some hasty financial decisions as he wanted to start his own company and clear his pending home loan. Police said Pradeep also made other investments, but the details aren't known. "We seized his laptop and phone to get leads about his investments," inspector Ashok Reddy was quoted as saying in the report.

The report said that Pradeep may have borrowed money from private money-lenders, some of who may be pressuring him to return the money.

The suicide note in Telugu reads, "I wanted to do something in life. I did not want to depend on my job and wanted to own a company. For this, I wanted to earn money and, at the same time, clear my house loan. To meet these wishes, I made hasty decisions. At an age when I should be looking after my parents, I became dependent on them. If only I commit suidie, my wife and children would be completely dependent on my parents."

On Monday, Pradeep's brother-in-law Satish Kumar had gone to Pradeep's house as the family had been inaccessible for the past two days. He broke open a window pane and found Pradeep lying on the floor in the drawing room. He then approached the police who broke open the door and they found bodies of Swathi and the children in the bedroom.

"We are still trying to find out what poison Pradeep used. We are waiting for post-mortem report which will confirm if he mixed the poison in the family's dinner or used some other method," Reddy said in the report.

