Uncle's Kitchen Utd beat Rangers to win title

Sep 26, 2018, 09:31 IST | A Correspondent

Uncle's Kitchen United (Orlem) defeated Kalina Rangers 4-0 in the final to win the Model Town Turf five-a-side football title at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri recently. In the summit clash, Aaron D'Costa and Harold Fernandes scored a brace each for UK United.

UK United's Sheldon Raghwan was adjudged best goalkeeper, while teammate Aaron was named player of the tournament. UK United received a cash prize of Rs 25,000, while Kalina Rangers had to settle for Rs 12,000.

