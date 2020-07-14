Undekhi actor Surya Sharma: Knew I didn't want to pursue career in television

Sudhir Mishra's Hostages opened up new avenues for Surya Sharma. The web series came his way at a time when the actor, after a brief stint in television, was convinced that the medium and its stories did not appeal to his sensibilities. "I learned a lot from my first role in a television show [Kaala Teeka]. It became clear to me that I did not want to pursue a career on TV. I bagged a role in Veere Di Wedding [2018], post which I did Hostages. Working with Sudhir Mishra and experienced actors like Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra was a dream come true," says Sharma, who credits the director for helping him steer his career in a new direction.

As the crime thriller, Undekhi, drops on SonyLIV, the actor agrees that he feels at home in the high-concept stories of the OTT world. "My character Rinku is rooted in reality. He is a complex character with shades of grey, but that doesn't necessarily make him the antagonist," says Sharma, whose track focuses on the complexities of a father-son equation. "I drew inspiration from my equation with my father. I am close to my dad, so I could relate to my character in that regard." Filming with the talented Harsh Chhaya was a learning experience for the young actor. "We bonded during our shoot in Manali. Even though he is an introvert and avoids interaction with too many people, we would often chat about his work, experiences and his podcast," says Sharma, who is also looking forward to the second season of Hostages.

