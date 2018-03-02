Union Minister Maneka Gandhi asks authorities to be alert to check child trafficking

Speaking at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here yesterday, she emphasised that everyone should join hands in creating and promoting equality in sex ratio



Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has asked authorities to be alert to prevent foeticide and child trafficking. Speaking at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here yesterday, she emphasised that everyone should join hands in creating and promoting equality in sex ratio.

She told the gathering that it was mandatory for all orphanages to register and officers should monitor its functioning. While deliberating on various government schemes for the welfare of women and children, Gandhi said, 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao¿ has been an excellent programme of the NDA government."

"This programme has brought in a lot of awareness among people across the country. People have started respecting the girl child," the minister said. She admitted that a lot more has to be done to empower women.