Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate two highway projects in Punjab

Punjab's Minister for Public Works Department, Vijay Inder Singla said that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari would inaugurate two road projects -- Zirakpur-Bathinda (NH 7) and Amritsar-Bathinda (NH54) -- in the states on Monday.
Singla on Sunday stated that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will preside over the function on May 14 "marking inaugural of Zirakpur-Bathinda and Sri Amritsar Sahib-Bathinda roads..."
Singla stated that the 216.35 km long Zirakpur-Bathinda stretch has been laid at a cost of Rs 3,188.70 crore, while the Amritsar-Bathinda stretch of 174.64 km has been laid at a cost of Rs 2,894 crore.
The Punjab minister said in an official release that 216.35 km long Zirakpur-Patiala-Sangrur-Barnala-Bathinda section includes two railway over bridges and 16 flyovers.
Similarly, the project has one major bridge, 40 small bridges and 7 foot over bridges constructed in its way. The road also has 32 major junctions and 212 smaller junctions for tariff decongestion.
He stated that similarly, the Amritsar-Harike-Makhu- Zira-Talwandi-Faridkot-Kotkapura-Bathinda stretch of NH 54 has 3 railway over bridges and 5 flyovers.
The stretch also includes 3 big bridges, 53 small bridges and one foot over bridge.
