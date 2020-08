Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary tests COVID-19 positive

After a number of prominent politicians in the country were infected with the coronavirus, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary too has tested positive.

Choudhary had complained of coronavirus symptoms on Friday night, after which he got himself tested. The test report confirmed his positive status.

"There is fever along with a little breathing problem. I am receiving care under the supervision of doctors in a hospital," Choudhary tweeted.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had tested corona positive. Shiromani Akali Dal MP Naresh Gujral too was found infected with the virus.

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and party spokesperson Sambit Patra contracted the virus but have since recovered.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa too had tested positive for coronavirus. On Friday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra Siddaramaiah was found to be corona positive. Yathindra, 40, is a first-time MLA from the Varuna Assembly segment in Mysuru district.

