Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for COVID-19

Union minister Ramdas Athawale tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Athawale has been admitted to the Bombay hospital in South Mumbai. The minister complained of cough and body ache and subsequently got himself tested for COVID-19.

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale tests positive for #COVID19, admitted to Bombay Hospital as a precautionary measure, confirms his office (File Photo) pic.twitter.com/CVqKdXgLr3 — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

Nationalist Congress Party MP from Raigad Sunil Tatkare also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Both leaders made the announcement through social media and appealed to all those who came in contact with them to undergo tests and exercise full precautions.

The father of Minister of State Aditi Tatkare, Sunil Tatkare, 65, assured that his health condition was fine but as a precaution, he has been admitted to a city hospital for treatment.

On Monday, the 60-year-old Athawale was seen with actor Payal Ghosh, who joined the Republican Party of India (A). On her joining, Athawale said the entry of the actor and others into the party would strengthen it.

On Monday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital. Last week, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had tested positive for COVID-19. He was shifted to state-run St George's Hospital for treatment.

