Union ministers slam Shashi Tharoor for comments on Narendra Modi's headgear

Union ministers on Monday slammed Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for his remarks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned "outlandish" Naga and other headgear but refused to put on a Muslim skull cap, saying it was an insult to the Northeast and reflected the opposition party's mindset towards the region.

Minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, Union minister for DoNER Jitendra Singh and Union minister of state for information and broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore's took to Twitter to hit out at Tharoor for his remarks made on Sunday at a seminar in Thiruvananthapuram.

"I demand an apology from the Congress Party for insulting the people of India's North East & Tribals. Shashi Tharoor described North-East people & Naga Tribal headgears as funny looking outlandish & hilarious," Rijiju tweeted.

Echoing him, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Tharoor's remarks smack of his "outlandish' mindset.

"Dear @ShashiTharoor, this smacks of outlandish mindset, particularly a mocking affront to rich traditional culture of people of Northeast, including those of Nagaland whom you specifically choose to mention. It's this Congress mindset, which treated Northeast with disdain for 70 yrs," he said on Twitter.

Rathore alleged that Tharoor has "insulted the proud cultural heritage of the people of North-East. This condescension & arrogance towards the people of India have become hallmarks of @INCIndia," he tweeted BJP general secretary Ram Madhav took a swipe at Tharoor, saying "in his over-zealous love for skull cap, Tharoor doesn't mind insulting the customs of the Nagas and other NE people."

Addressing a seminar, Tharoor had alleged that Modi could wear all kinds of head-gear but not Muslim skull cap.

"I ask you why does our Prime Minister wear all sorts of outlandish headgear wherever he goes around the country or around the world? Why does he always refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap?

"You see him in Naga headgears with feathers. You have seen him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits which is a right thing for a prime minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?" Tharoor said.

Later replying to Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, Tharoor today tweeted: "Dear Rajyavardhan, you know better: I was obviously referring to the ceremonial headdress offered to visiting dignitaries, not daily wear. But you're sidestepping the point: when PM wears all types of headgear, why does he avoid just one?"

