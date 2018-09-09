United Nations to issue special Diwali stamp

national

The UN Postal Administration will issue a New York special event sheet on October 19 to commemorate the Indian festival

"Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the joyous and popular festival of lights, which is celebrated in India and across the world by followers of many faiths," the UN agency said.

The sheet in the denomination of $1.15 contains ten stamps and tabs featuring festive lights and the symbolic lamps known as 'diyas'. The background of the sheet features the UN Headquarters building illuminated with the message of "Happy Diwali". India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin welcomed the announcement with a tweet, "Nice Diwali gift from @unstamps coming next month."

