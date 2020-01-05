United they play

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Master guitarist John McLaughlin had once told this newspaper that genres like fusion were created by savvy marketing people as a way of selling packaged music. “It’s like, do you want a cheese burger or do you want a bacon burger,” he had said. The point he was trying to make is that music isn’t like different files that you put in separate drawers. It’s a like a rainbow with unending colours, which, coincidentally, is also what the line-up of an upcoming gig looks like.

Called United We Groove, it has acts that range from metal (let’s agree to use on some basic genres, without getting into sub-genres, since that’s a different minefield) to a musician inspired by the ’60s and ’70s. There’s Harry D’Souza, whose music is meant for chilled-out listening. There’s Eternal Returns to break that very chill with their fast riff attacks. The Reasonable Hope combines guitars and effects for lush instrumental compositions, while Tripwire are veterans who’ve completed 17 years in the scene.

Catch the diverse acts – which also includes Vikalp Sharma and SpitHope – in action at the gig that will take place at a Khar venue. And while there, raise a toast to the fact that music isn’t “this” music or “that” music – it’s just music.

ON January 11, 7 pm

AT The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.

LOG ON TO ticketfairy.com COST `500

