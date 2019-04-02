Unknown hacker dupes business company of Rs 84 lakh in Juhu

crime

According to the complainant, someone hacked into his phone and got access to his banking system after which the money was siphoned off the account

Representational image

A business company was duped for the tune of Rs 84 lakh by an unknown hacker through an employee's phone number. The Juhu police registered a case against the person who hacked the company executive's mobile number registered with the company's account.

The complainant who is currently employed as an executive of a reputed financial broking firm which offers trading service facility online told the Juhu police on Wednesday that someone hacked into his phone and got access to his banking system after which the money was siphoned off the account. According to the police, the complainant stated that the organisation in which he works has a corporate account, with the State Bank of India, which is linked with his mobile number.

"The unknown person hacked into the phone of the complainant compromising the banking information and then his number was shut down for a while. After getting access to the system, he approached the bank and claimed that he is the account holder and made a transaction of Rs 82 lakh which was later deposited in different bank accounts by the accused," said a police officer on condition of anonymity.

Also Read: Two arrested for cyber fraud, Rs 3.68 lakh recovered

A case under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and section 66(c) and (d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Juhu Police and a search has been initiated for the absconding accused. Furher investigation is underway.

Also Read: ED attaches properties worth Rs 10.20 crore of ICICI bank employee in alleged fraud case

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates