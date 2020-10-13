Unlock festivities
Ring in the festive season with dazzling home decor items that will be safely delivered to your doorstep
Dussehra/Diwali
If you believe in celebrations with a cause, visit Bengaluru-based Kulture Street's website. It offers a range of handcrafted earthen and chiseled wooden diyas, and vibrant linen fabrics that serve as mats to place dieties during puja.
"The lockdown impacted rural artisans severely as they lost all avenues for the traditional in-person sale. So, the heart behind our venture was to help them earn a livelihood and continue to brighten up people's homes with their crafts," shares founder Hareesh Amjuri.
Durga Pujo
Flower diyas
Although pandal-hopping, devouring the bhog wali khichdi and having the extended family around the dinner table seems far-fetched, don't lockdown the fun. This festive season, invite the mother goddess home with colourful flower torans, blingy lights, terracotta oil lamps and elaborate rangoli stickers. For those who love experimenting with rangoli designs, a few online stores are also offering stencils that are easy-to-use and have striking patterns that will wow your guests during a zoom get-together.
Navratri
This Navratri, welcome goddess Parvati in her nine avatars with festivities, right from your doorstep. Support the work of independent artistes selling handmade door hanging/bandarwals, puja thalis, dry flower and leaf candles, epoxy wooden lamps and baitaks/aasans. If you have a little one who looks forward to some shagun, Pinkashi store offers gifting items with hidden pockets to add money too.
