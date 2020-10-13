Unlock festivities

Dussehra/Diwali

If you believe in celebrations with a cause, visit Bengaluru-based Kulture Street's website. It offers a range of handcrafted earthen and chiseled wooden diyas, and vibrant linen fabrics that serve as mats to place dieties during puja.

"The lockdown impacted rural artisans severely as they lost all avenues for the traditional in-person sale. So, the heart behind our venture was to help them earn a livelihood and continue to brighten up people's homes with their crafts," shares founder Hareesh Amjuri.

Log on to kulturestreet.com

Also check out

Talash

Log on to talash.com

Cost Rs 399 onwards

Twinnings by shital

Log on to Twinnings on Faceboook

Durga Pujo



Flower diyas

Although pandal-hopping, devouring the bhog wali khichdi and having the extended family around the dinner table seems far-fetched, don't lockdown the fun. This festive season, invite the mother goddess home with colourful flower torans, blingy lights, terracotta oil lamps and elaborate rangoli stickers. For those who love experimenting with rangoli designs, a few online stores are also offering stencils that are easy-to-use and have striking patterns that will wow your guests during a zoom get-together.



Colourful torans. Pics/The Pinkashi/Treasure box by Soniya Parekh on facebook

Call 09667579306

Log on to Utsav Handicrafts on Facebook

Also check out

Treasure Box by Soniya Parekh

Call 09920141113

Log on to Treasure Box by Soniya Parekh on Facebook

Shopclues

Log on to shopclues.com

Cost Rs 250 onwards

Navratri



Puja thalis. Pic/My Pooja box

This Navratri, welcome goddess Parvati in her nine avatars with festivities, right from your doorstep. Support the work of independent artistes selling handmade door hanging/bandarwals, puja thalis, dry flower and leaf candles, epoxy wooden lamps and baitaks/aasans. If you have a little one who looks forward to some shagun, Pinkashi store offers gifting items with hidden pockets to add money too.

Call 08696026584

Log on to Pinkashi by Nigar on Facebook

Also check out

My Pooja Box

Log on to mypoojabox.in

Cost Rs 600 onwards

Kraftoholic

Call 09953018408

Log on to Kraftoholic on FB

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news