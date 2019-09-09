Unlocking emotions

History, as a subject that studies the past, transpires from evidence of human life that was left behind in the form of written documents, artefacts, manuscripts, stones, instruments and objects of daily use such as utensils and tools for cultivation. Since historians and archaeologists had an interest in the tiniest of things that harked back to an era gone by, we now have an idea about how our forefathers went about their lives. Historians celebrate the ordinary. But in the current society, there is often a constant yearning to be extraordinary, to simply be the best at everything we attempt.

Having recognised this, Choiti Ghosh, Karan Talwar and Sananda Mukhopadhyay of Tram Arts Trust, Harkat Studios and Extension Arts have put together an event called Museum of Ordinary Objects (MOOO). The exhibition, as the name suggests, intends to showcase everyday objects owned by people. While the previous editions displayed a mix of regular items such as shoes, chess-boards, Tic-Tac boxes, coins and spectacles, to name a few, this time around, the trio are focusing only on keys.

"When I say the word museum, what comes to your mind?" Ghosh asks, adding, "Museums generally contain special things of special people who have made kingdoms, fought wars or changed society in different ways. But our museum celebrates the small things, the ordinary lives that we believe are not of any lesser value."

The people behind the exhibition, being lovers and collectors of objects, started this project as a joke. But over time, they found meaning in what they did. They realised that when common people visit their museum, they recognise the items that are on display, having owned and used them at some point of time. This makes them more accessible, relatable and personal to the audience than what you'd find at any other museum.

Free

Till October 1, 11 am onwards

At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar 2, Andheri West.

Call 8104752001

