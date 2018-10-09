Unmasking the party

things-to-do

Ditch regular parties for a grand one that involves masks and booze

The Royale Masquerade Ball

If you have watched Disney princess movies on loop as a kid, and fantasised more about the elegant parties and ballroom dances than the misogynistic princes, this is your kind of jam. Attend The Royale Masquerade Ball hosted by Curly Tales, a content platform, that will take place at a sports bar.

The night holds the promise of a true James Bond movie vibe and organisers urge enthusiasts to dish out the fanciest gowns and choicest tuxedos. To help make the night more fun and zingy there will be exciting offers such as unlimited sangria and beer at '2,500. Ball dancing, masks, martinis, beers and a mini casino are in place to ensure those attending are entertained through the night. What's more? Hundred early bird ticket buyers will get free masks, too!

On October 13, 8 pm onwards

At The Studs Sports Bar & Grill, Juhu. LOG ON TO insider.in

Cost Rs 1499 to Rs 2500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates